Daily Dividend Report: ADC,CATY,CHE,JBT,BDN

Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.217 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share, representing an 8.5% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.400 per common share from the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable June 11, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of thirty-one cents per common share, payable on June 7, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

Stockholders of Chemed today elected a slate of 10 directors at the Company's 2021 annual stockholders' meeting. Each of the directors continues from the prior term. Following the stockholders' meeting, Chemed's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on June 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 27, 2021. This represents the 200th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed's 50 years as a public com

JBT announced that on May 14, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2021.

Brandywine Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share payable on July 21, 2021 to holders of record on July 7, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.76 per share.

