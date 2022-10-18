Daily Dividend Report: ACI,LLY,BC,EPR,WHR

Albertsons today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock. The cash dividend is payable on November 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.98 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Brunswick today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.365 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022.

EPR Properties today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

Today the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.

