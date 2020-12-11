Daily Dividend Report: ABT,PFE,NLY,AWK,CAG

Abbott today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 45 cents per share, reflecting a 25% increase. "Paying a strong and growing dividend is foundational to Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "The increase reflects the strength and momentum of Abbott's diversified business and our ability to invest in future growth while returning immediate value to shareholders." This marks the 388th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2021. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Pfizer declared a 39-cent first-quarter 2021 dividend on the company's common stock, payable March 5, 2021, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021. Pfizer increased the dividend over the fourth-quarter 2020 dividend by approximately 3 percent to 39 cents from 38 cents per share. The first-quarter 2021 cash dividend will be the 329th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, declared the fourth quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable January 29, 2021, to common shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020.

American Water Works Company, announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of 55 cents per share of common stock, payable on March 2, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

Conagra Brands, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.275 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.

