Daily Dividend Report: ABT,BMY,CL,AMAT,PKI

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 36 cents per share. This marks the 386th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2020. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Bristol Myers Squibb today declared a quarterly dividend of forty-five cents per share on the $.10 par value Common Stock of the corporation. The next quarterly dividend will be payable on August 3, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on August 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 20, 2020. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Applied returned $392 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $1.5 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Parkland announces that a dividend of $0.1012 per share will be paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 22, 2020. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is June 19, 2020.

