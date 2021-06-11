Daily Dividend Report: ABT,AMAT,PM,CL,ODC

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 45 cents per share. This marks the 390th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 26, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion, with target spending of $5 to $7 billion over a three-year period expected to commence after the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings call. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on July 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 24, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2021. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Oil-Dri's Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.27 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.2025 per share of the Company's Class B Stock, an approximate 4% increase for both classes of stock. The dividends declared on June 9, 2021 will be payable on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2021. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974. This declaration marks the eighteenth consecutive year Oil-Dri has increased dividends.

