Daily Dividend Report: ABM,AXP,WAB,TOL,EPRT

ABM also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.190 per common share payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2021. This will be the Company's 220th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on May 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2021.

Wabtec announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 12 cents per share, payable on May 21, 2021 to holders of record on May 7, 2021.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per share, or a rate of $0.68 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 54% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 9, 2021. The Company initiated its dividend at $0.08 per share in April 2017 and last increased it to $0.11 per share in April 2018.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2021. This represents an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

