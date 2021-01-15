Daily Dividend Report: ABC,O,CL,EV,KALU

AmerisourceBergen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 607th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2345 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.814 per share, is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for February's dividend is January 29, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable on February 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 25, 2021. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Board of Directors of Eaton Vance today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable February 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Kaiser Aluminum today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share representing a 7.5% increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 25, 2021.

