Daily Dividend Report: AAP,UNH,PEG,GE,BAX

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced that on February 12, 2020, its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.06 per share to $0.25 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend is payable April 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.08 per share, to be paid on March 24, 2020, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.49 per share payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2020. This action represents a $0.02 per share, or 4.3% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend and brings the indicative annual dividend rate to $1.96 per share.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 6, 2020.

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.88 per share of common stock.

