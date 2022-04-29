Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,VLO,WBA,TXN,SYY

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 5 percent. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on June 7, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2022.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable June 10, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 20, 2022. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 358 straight quarters, 89 years, and have raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable May 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2022.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a 2 cent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.49 per share from the current $0.47 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 22, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022. "Our Board's decision today to increase the dividend demonstrates the importance of shareholder returns as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy. This increase, effectively $0.08 per share on an annual basis for fiscal year 2023, again demonstrates our confidence in our Recipe for Growth strategy," said Aaron Alt, Sysco's chief financial officer.

