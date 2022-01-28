Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,LMT,WBA,FNV,CMS

Apple— today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 25, 2021. The Company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10. Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022.

The Lockheed Martin board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2022 dividend of $2.80 per share. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2022.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 2.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable March 11, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 18, 2022. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 357 straight quarters, 89 years and have raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022. This is a 6.7% increase from the previous US$0.30 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 15th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy today increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 46 cents per share, up from 43.50 cents per share. Based on Wednesday's closing price for CMS Energy common stock, $62.35, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 3 percent. The first quarter dividend for the common stock is payable Feb. 28, 2022, to shareholders of record Feb. 11, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,LMT,WBA,FNV,CMS

