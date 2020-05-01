Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,GILD,GLW,TRP,WWD

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 6 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2020. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $50 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

Gilead Sciences today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.

TC Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 on the Company's outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.08125 per share for the quarter, payable on June 1, 2020, for stockholders of record as of May 18, 2020.

