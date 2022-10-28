Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $.19 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 18, 2022, to holders of record on November 7, 2022. The dividend increase reflects a 5.5% growth rate, or $.01, over the previous quarter's dividend.

AbbVie is announcing today that its board of directors declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.41 per share to $1.48 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5.0 percent, continuing AbbVie's strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its quarterly dividend by 270 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 12, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2022. This increase from last quarter's dividend of $1.12 reflects continued strong operating performance and reinforces the company's commitment to returning profits to shareowners.

Walgreens Boots Alliance today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter and an increase of 0.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022. Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen, have paid a dividend in 360 straight quarters, more than 90 years, and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA

