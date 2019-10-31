Daily Dividend Report: AAPL, XOM, CVX, D, ICE

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 14, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 11, 2019.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2019 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2019.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and nineteen cents ($1.19) per share, payable December 10, 2019, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2019.

Dominion Energy (D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 91.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 6, 2019.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a $0.275 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 13, 2019.

