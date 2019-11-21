Daily Dividend Report: A, SSNC, RE, GPI, CB, NOC

Agilent Technologies (A) has increased the company's quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share of common stock, reflecting a 10 percent increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 31, 2019.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.125 per share, up from $0.10 per share. This is payable on December 16, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Everest Re Group (RE) approved an 11% increase to its regular quarterly dividend from $1.40 to $1.55 per common share. This dividend will be payable on or before December 24, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of December 4, 2019.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend represents an increase of 3.6 percent, or $0.01 per share, from the second quarter of 2019, and will be payable on December 16, 2019, to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

Chubb Limited (CB) declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.75 per share, payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2019.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 18, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 2, 2019.

