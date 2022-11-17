Daily Dividend Report: A, CBOE, KLIC, GFF, NOC

Agilent Technologies (A) has increased its quarterly dividend to 22.5 cents per share of common stock, reflecting a 7% increase over the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend will be paid on January 25, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, representing a $0.02 increase over its most recent dividend. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on January 9, 2023 to holders of record as of December 22, 2022.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2022.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 28, 2022.

