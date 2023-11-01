Daikyonishikawa (TYO:4246) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 841.50

The average one-year price target for Daikyonishikawa (TYO:4246) has been revised to 841.50 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 785.40 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.20% from the latest reported closing price of 750.00 / share.

Daikyonishikawa Maintains 4.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikyonishikawa. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4246 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 7,168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,441K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 635K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4246 by 14.44% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 604K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 496K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4246 by 9.21% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 448K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4246 by 12.79% over the last quarter.

