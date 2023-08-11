Daikokutenbussan (TYO:2791) Price Target Increased by 8.18% to 7,420.50

The average one-year price target for Daikokutenbussan (TYO:2791) has been revised to 7,420.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.18% from the prior estimate of 6,859.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,322.50 to a high of 7,665.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.06% from the latest reported closing price of 6,030.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikokutenbussan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2791 is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 1,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 294K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2791 by 0.09% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 189K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 179K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2791 by 18.41% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 14.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2791 by 15.26% over the last quarter.

