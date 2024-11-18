Daikin Industries Reports Strong Sales Growth and Special Dividend

Daikin (JP:6367) has released an update.
Daikin Industries has reported a 12% increase in net sales for the first half of the fiscal year 2024, reaching ¥2.49 trillion, despite a slight decline in profit attributable to owners. The company also announced a special dividend to celebrate its 100th anniversary, reflecting a strong financial position with total assets at ¥4.93 trillion. Looking ahead, Daikin has revised its annual forecast, expecting continued growth in net sales and operating profit.
