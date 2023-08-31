Daikin Industries Ltd - ADR (DKILY) Price Target Increased by 89.63% to 41.89

The average one-year price target for Daikin Industries Ltd - ADR (OTC:DKILY) has been revised to 41.89 / share. This is an increase of 89.63% from the prior estimate of 22.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -18.39 to a high of 95.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 154.66% from the latest reported closing price of 16.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikin Industries Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKILY is 0.00%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 18.99% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.