Is Daikin Industries (DKILY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Daikin Industries (DKILY). DKILY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.49. Over the past 52 weeks, DKILY's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.23 and as low as 15.87, with a median of 18.56.

We also note that DKILY holds a PEG ratio of 2.02. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DKILY's industry has an average PEG of 2.13 right now. DKILY's PEG has been as high as 3.31 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 1.89, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DKILY has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.35.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Daikin Industries's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DKILY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Daikin Industries (DKILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

