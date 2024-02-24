Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt () (DKILY) Price Target Increased by 17.13% to 50.90

The average one-year price target for Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:DKILY) has been revised to 50.90 / share. This is an increase of 17.13% from the prior estimate of 43.46 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 103.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 258.47% from the latest reported closing price of 14.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKILY is 0.47%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.23% to 39,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,469K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 19.72% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,175K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 19.05% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 15.92% over the last quarter.

