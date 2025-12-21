Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt (DKILY) Price Target Increased by 157.82% to 26.33

The average one-year price target for Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DKILY) has been revised to $26.33 / share. This is an increase of 157.82% from the prior estimate of $10.21 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$10.13 to a high of $54.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.12% from the latest reported closing price of $14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daikin Industries, - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKILY is 0.07%, an increase of 64.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 5,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,367K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 3.08% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 0.20% over the last quarter.

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 66.67% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing a decrease of 68.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKILY by 39.48% over the last quarter.

