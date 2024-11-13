News & Insights

Daiki Aluminium Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Dip

November 13, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:5702) has released an update.

Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, though profit attributable to owners of the parent fell significantly by 38.2%. Despite the challenging financial results, the company remains optimistic about the full year, forecasting a 10.9% rise in net sales.

