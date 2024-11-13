Daiki Aluminium Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Dip

Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. (JP:5702) has released an update.

Daiki Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.8% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, though profit attributable to owners of the parent fell significantly by 38.2%. Despite the challenging financial results, the company remains optimistic about the full year, forecasting a 10.9% rise in net sales.

For further insights into JP:5702 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.