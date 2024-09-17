News & Insights

Daiichi Sankyo, Merck's Patritumab Deruxtecan Meets Primary Goal In HERTHENA-Lung02 Phase 3 Study

September 17, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Tuesday said HERTHENA-Lung02 phase 3 study evaluating Daiichi Sankyo and Merck's patritumab deruxtecan in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

HERTHENA-Lung02 phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of patritumab deruxtecan versus pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy in patients with NSCLC.

Further, the safety profile seen in HERTHENA-Lung02 was consistent with that observed for patritumab deruxtecan in previous lung cancer studies with no new safety signals identified.

The company said that the overall survival data were immature at the time of the analysis and the study will continue to further assess overall survival, a secondary endpoint.

