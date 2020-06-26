AZN

Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions with AstraZeneca Plc on developing supplies of a vaccine for the coronavirus in Japan, the Japanese company said on Friday.

In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said it would receive stock solution from AstraZeneca for the domestic development.

