Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T is in discussions with AstraZeneca Plc on developing supplies of a vaccine for the coronavirus in Japan, the Japanese company said on Friday.

In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said it would receive stock solution from AstraZeneca for the domestic development.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift)

