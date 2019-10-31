Daiichi Sankyo H1 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY19 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the company increased 46.4 percent to 64.4 billion yen from the prior year's 44 billion yen.

Operating profit increased 48.6 percent year on year to 86.2 billion yen.

Revenue for the period rose 7.3 percent to 479.6 billion yen from last year's 446.9 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company now expects attributable profit of 90 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 72 billion yen. Operating profit is now expected to be 125 billion yen, up from previous view of 100 billion yen. Revenue for the year is estimated to be 955 billion yen, compared to previous view of 940 billion yen.

