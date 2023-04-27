News & Insights

Daiichi Sankyo FY22 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 22.4%

April 27, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to owners of the company increased 63.0% year on year, to 109.2 billion yen. Earnings per share was 56.91 yen compared to 34.91 yen. Core operating profit increased by 35.3% year on year to 122.6 billion yen. Fiscal 2022 revenue increased by 22.4% year on year, to 1.28 trillion yen.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the company to be 115.0 billion yen, which is 5.3% increase year on year. Core operating profit is expected to increase by 14.2% to 140.0 billion yen. The company is expecting a 13.4% increase in revenue year on year, to 1.45 trillion yen.

