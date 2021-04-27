Daiichi Sankyo FY20 Profit Down; Sees Higher Operating Profit, Revenues In FY21

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 profit attributable to owners of the company declined 41.2 percent to 75.96 billion yen from the prior year's 129.07 billion yen. Earnings per share fell to 39.11 yen from 66.27 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 54 percent year on year to 63.80 billion yen.

Revenue for the period dropped 2 percent to 962.52 billion yen from last year's 981.79 billion yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects attributable profit of 50 billion yen or 26.09 yen, down 34.2 percent year-over-year. Operating profit is expected to be 70 billion yen, up 9.7 percent, while core operating profit would be down 11.2 percent to 70 billion yen.

Revenue for the year is estimated to be 990 billion yen, up 2.9 percent from the previous year.

In Japan, Daiichi Sankyo shares traded at 2,905 yen, down 3.5 percent.

