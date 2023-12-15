Daiichi Sankyo Co. (DSKYF) Price Target Increased by 11.60% to 38.64

The average one-year price target for Daiichi Sankyo Co. (OTC:DSKYF) has been revised to 38.64 / share. This is an increase of 11.60% from the prior estimate of 34.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.26 to a high of 46.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from the latest reported closing price of 27.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiichi Sankyo Co.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSKYF is 0.49%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 355,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 80,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,525K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKYF by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 43,977K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,350K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKYF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKYF by 13.71% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,314K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKYF by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,080K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,889K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSKYF by 8.83% over the last quarter.

