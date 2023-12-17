Daiichi Sankyo Co., - ADR (DSNKY) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 38.57

The average one-year price target for Daiichi Sankyo Co., - ADR (OTC:DSNKY) has been revised to 38.57 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 35.45 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.20 to a high of 46.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.89% from the latest reported closing price of 27.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiichi Sankyo Co., - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSNKY is 0.19%, an increase of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.30% to 772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCRSX - LargeCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 585K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSNKY by 3.01% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 65K shares.

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSNKY by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSNKY by 11.09% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

