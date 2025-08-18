BioTech

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Ifinatamab Deruxtecan

August 18, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo announced that Ifinatamab deruxtecan has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA granted the BTD based on data from the IDeate-Lung01 phase 2 trial, with support from the IDeate-PanTumor01 phase 1/2 trial.

Ifinatamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered, potential first-in-class B7-H3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and Merck (MRK).

