Oct 19 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T and Merck MRK.N have entered into an agreement worth up to $22 billion for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates, the companies said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

