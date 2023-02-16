Daiichi Sankyo : U.S. Patent Office Re-Institutes Post Grant Review Of Seagen Patent

(RTTNews) - Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted its request to re-institute post-grant review of the patentability of certain claims of Seagen's U.S. patent 10,808,039.

On December 23, 2020, Daiichi Sankyo filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or PTO for post-grant review contesting the patentability of certain claims of the '039 patent.

On April 7, 2022, the U.S. PTO initiated post-grant review of the '039 patent to determine whether the claims of that patent should not have originally been granted.

On July 15, 2022, the U.S. PTO granted Seagen's request for rehearing of the decision to institute post-grant review, deciding not to proceed with the PGR process.

On February 7, 2023, a PTO Precedential Opinion Panel issued an order instructing the original post-grant review panel to decide whether the post-grant review should be reinstituted by applying the applicable standard of whether Daiichi Sankyo's petition presented compelling evidence of unpatentability.

