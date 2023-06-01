Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo (TYO:4082) Price Target Increased by 14.50% to 1,570.80

The average one-year price target for Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo (TYO:4082) has been revised to 1,570.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.50% from the prior estimate of 1,371.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,555.40 to a high of 1,617.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.52% from the latest reported closing price of 875.00 / share.

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo Maintains 3.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku-Kogyo. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4082 is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 118K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4082 by 18.53% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 108K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4082 by 8.49% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 107K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4082 by 6.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

