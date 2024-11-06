Daiichi Jitsugyo Reports Strong First Half Results for 2024

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (JP:8059) has released an update.

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. reported robust growth in its financial results for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 28.8% to ¥101,288 million and operating income soaring by 98% to ¥6,126 million compared to the same period last year. The company also announced a 3-for-1 stock split, which has impacted the earnings per share calculations. The strong performance is reflected in its increased equity ratio, providing a positive outlook for investors.

