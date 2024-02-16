News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Daiichi invests 1 bln eur near Munich to make precision cancer drugs

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 16, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T said on Friday it would invest about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) to expand a site near Munich, Germany, to boost its work on precision cancer drugs.

The expansion project marks another welcome win to shore up the government's economic credentials after U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly LLY.N in November pledged to invest 2.3 billion euros to make obesity and diabetes drugs in Germany, even as the country is likely to see a second year of recession in 2024.

The investment was announced as health minister Karl Lauterbach visited the center in Pfaffenhofen, north of Daiichi's European headquarters in Munich.

Daiichi's project, which will create 350 jobs by 2030, will add capacity to make cardiovascular drugs and labs to develop and produce antibody drug conjugates (ADC), a promising new class of precision chemotherapy drugs.

The Japanese drugmaker has partnered with AstraZeneca AZN.L on two ADCs, one of which is breast cancer drug Enhertu, and it struck another deal on three ADCs with Merck & Co MRK.N in October.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
AZN
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.