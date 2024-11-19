News & Insights

Daiho Corporation Faces Financial Setbacks in 2024

November 19, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daiho Corporation (JP:1822) has released an update.

Daiho Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 11.4% and operating profit falling by 31.3% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company remains listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and continues to engage analysts and institutional investors through financial results meetings.

