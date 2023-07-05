Daihen (TYO:6622) Price Target Increased by 14.39% to 6,487.20

The average one-year price target for Daihen (TYO:6622) has been revised to 6,487.20 / share. This is an increase of 14.39% from the prior estimate of 5,671.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,060.00 to a high of 7,350.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.23% from the latest reported closing price of 5,630.00 / share.

Daihen Maintains 2.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daihen. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6622 is 0.08%, an increase of 14.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 2,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 381K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6622 by 2.42% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 337K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6622 by 23.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6622 by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 124K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

