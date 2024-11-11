News & Insights

Daihen Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 11, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Daihen Corporation (JP:6622) has released an update.

Daihen Corporation’s financial results for the first half of 2024 show a notable increase in net sales by 21.7% compared to the previous year, while operating and ordinary profits slightly declined. Despite the mixed performance, the company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 3.1%. The firm maintains its dividend forecast, indicating stability in shareholder returns.

