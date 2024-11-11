Daihen Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results

Daihen Corporation (JP:6622) has released an update.

Daihen Corporation’s financial results for the first half of 2024 show a notable increase in net sales by 21.7% compared to the previous year, while operating and ordinary profits slightly declined. Despite the mixed performance, the company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 3.1%. The firm maintains its dividend forecast, indicating stability in shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:6622 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.