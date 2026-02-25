Daifuku Co., - Depositary Receipt (DFKCY) Price Target Increased by 11.82% to 20.25

The average one-year price target for Daifuku Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DFKCY) has been revised to $20.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.82% from the prior estimate of $18.11 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.60 to a high of $25.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.98% from the latest reported closing price of $9.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daifuku Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFKCY is 0.06%, an increase of 57.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.92% to 97K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Capital Management holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 9.14%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 61.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFKCY by 158.80% over the last quarter.

GHTA - Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF holds 12K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFKCY by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFKCY by 85.12% over the last quarter.

