Daiei Kankyo Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances

Daiei Kankyo Co., Ltd. reported a 7.5% year-on-year increase in both net sales and operating profit for the second quarter of FY2025, reflecting robust business performance. The company is advancing key initiatives, including the expansion of disposal sites and participation in recycling projects, while also completing strategic acquisitions and stock buybacks. These efforts underscore Daiei Kankyo’s commitment to growth and sustainability in the waste management sector.

