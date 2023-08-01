Daido Steel (TYO:5471) Price Target Increased by 7.78% to 6,183.75

The average one-year price target for Daido Steel (TYO:5471) has been revised to 6,183.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 5,737.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,454.00 to a high of 7,612.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from the latest reported closing price of 5,779.00 / share.

Daido Steel Maintains 3.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daido Steel. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5471 is 0.07%, an increase of 31.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.96% to 3,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 498K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5471 by 0.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 462K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 389K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5471 by 44.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5471 by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 157K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

