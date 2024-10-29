Daido Steel Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

Daido Steel Co (JP:5471) has released an update.

Daido Steel Co. reported a slight decrease in revenue for the six-month period ending September 2024, despite a moderate increase in operating profit and profit before tax. The company’s earnings per share grew slightly, reflecting the impact of a recent stock split. Looking forward, Daido Steel has adjusted its financial forecast, anticipating minimal growth in full-year revenue and a decline in profits.

