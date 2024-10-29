News & Insights

Stocks

Daido Steel Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

October 29, 2024 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Daido Steel Co (JP:5471) has released an update.

Daido Steel Co. reported a slight decrease in revenue for the six-month period ending September 2024, despite a moderate increase in operating profit and profit before tax. The company’s earnings per share grew slightly, reflecting the impact of a recent stock split. Looking forward, Daido Steel has adjusted its financial forecast, anticipating minimal growth in full-year revenue and a decline in profits.

For further insights into JP:5471 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.