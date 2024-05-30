Daido Group Limited Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Daido Group Limited (HK:0544) has released an update.

Daido Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 30, 2024, with a unanimous vote in favor of each resolution from the attending shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements, the re-election of board members, and the granting of mandates to allot and repurchase company shares. The announcement signifies strong shareholder confidence and the company’s readiness to move forward with its strategic initiatives.

