Daicel (TYO:4202) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 1,254.60

The average one-year price target for Daicel (TYO:4202) has been revised to 1,254.60 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 1,254.60 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 959.50 to a high of 1,995.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 1,035.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,424K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4202 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,945K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4202 by 5.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,328K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4202 by 7.47% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,145K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4202 by 11.28% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,129K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daicel. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4202 is 0.09%, a decrease of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 20,943K shares.

