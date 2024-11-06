Daicel Corporation Boosts Dividend Forecast Amid Strong Cash Flow

Daicel (JP:4202) has released an update.

Daicel Corporation has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with the annual dividend forecast now set at ¥60 per share. Despite a downward revision in full-year earnings forecasts, the company remains confident due to improved cash generation capabilities. This move reflects Daicel’s commitment to providing stable dividends and achieving a total return ratio of over 40% as part of its ‘Accelerate 2025’ strategy.

