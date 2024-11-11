News & Insights

Daicel Announces Share Buyback Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Daicel (JP:4202) has released an update.

Daicel Corporation has announced plans to repurchase up to 5 million shares of its common stock through the ToSTNeT-3 system at a fixed price of ¥1,374 per share, reflecting the closing price on November 11, 2024. This move, decided by the Board of Directors, aims to enhance shareholder value and manage the company’s capital structure effectively.

