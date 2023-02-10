US Markets

Dai Nippon Printing up 13% on share buyback plan; gets Elliott's support

February 10, 2023 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (DNP) 7912.T jumped13% on Friday, a day after the Japanese component supplier promised its largest ever share buyback, getting activist shareholder Elliott Management Corp's backing as the company set new financial targets.

A company spokesperson said on Friday DNP'S price-to-book multiple has recently hovered just below 0.8, and added that details of those measures would be laid out in a new business strategy set to be unveiled in March.

"In our view, these measures represent an important initial step in addressing DNP's persistent and unwarranted undervaluation," the activist investor said.

To address chronic stock underperformance, DNP has been reducing cross-shareholding, a controversial practice of business partners owning each others' shares.

DNP shares were up 13% at 3,595 yen in afternoon trade, far outperforming the Nikkei average's .N2250.2% gain.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.