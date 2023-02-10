Dai Nippon Printing up 13% on share buyback plan; gets Elliott's support

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (DNP) 7912.T jumped13% on Friday, a day after the Japanese component supplier promised its largest ever share buyback, getting activist shareholder Elliott Management Corp's backing as the company set new financial targets.

A company spokesperson said on Friday DNP'S price-to-book multiple has recently hovered just below 0.8, and added that details of those measures would be laid out in a new business strategy set to be unveiled in March.

"In our view, these measures represent an important initial step in addressing DNP's persistent and unwarranted undervaluation," the activist investor said.

To address chronic stock underperformance, DNP has been reducing cross-shareholding, a controversial practice of business partners owning each others' shares.

DNP shares were up 13% at 3,595 yen in afternoon trade, far outperforming the Nikkei average's .N2250.2% gain.

