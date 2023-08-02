Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR (DNPLY) Price Target Increased by 9.97% to 15.43

The average one-year price target for Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:DNPLY) has been revised to 15.43 / share. This is an increase of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 14.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.93 to a high of 16.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.30% from the latest reported closing price of 14.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNPLY is 0.01%, an increase of 39.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.82% to 35K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windward Capital Management holds 23K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 41.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPLY by 104.59% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.