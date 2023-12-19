Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR (DNPLY) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 15.16

The average one-year price target for Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:DNPLY) has been revised to 15.16 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 14.19 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.56 to a high of 18.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from the latest reported closing price of 14.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNPLY is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.79% to 36K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windward Capital Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 28.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNPLY by 23.13% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Planning Group holds 0K shares.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

